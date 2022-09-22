The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is urging residents and motorist in low lying areas, areas prone to flooding, lahar or mudflows and landslide to be vigilant and exercise caution.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday 22nd September, 2022. A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period. The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services said this flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if necessary.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is urging residents to step up their preparedness as we are in the peak of the hurricane season and the soils are already saturated from the heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Sea bathers, small craft operators and persons living in coastal areas have also been put on notice by NEMO as the high wind and marine advisory also remain in effect, as rough seas and above normal sea swells are expected.

Persons living on the hillside and in windy areas have also been asked to be vigilant and guard against fallen trees and other loose objects outside that can become missiles.