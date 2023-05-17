This week saw winners announced in WE FM’s Reading and Spelling competition at the Clare Valley Government School.

The competition saw Grade Five’s boys and girls putting their literacy skills on display in a fun and productive activity, with thunderous applause and support from their peers.

The reading competition saw Taemar Small place 5th, Amia Small 4th, Ellisford Warner 3rd, Keneem Samuel 2nd and Knia Soul 1st.

Knia Soul had an impressive outing in the competition, not only taking home the first place title but also receiving awards for the Best Student Prepared Passage, Best Self Prepared Passage and Best Impromptu Passage.

The results of the spelling bee competition saw five students vie for the top spot with Layla Mucket placing 5th, Jamar Slater 4th, Arriana Williams 3rd, Oranjay Williams 2nd and Joshua John coming out on top in 1st place.

Joshua’s confidence was noticed by many in attendance, as he pulled off what some would call a flawless victory, spelling all of his assigned words correctly without the use of the provided pencil and paper.

The Clare Valley Government School established on May 17th 1954 celebrated its 69th anniversary.