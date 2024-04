Novak Djokovic took revenge on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti with a straight-set win to move into the quarter-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic, beaten by Musetti at the last-16 stage in Monte Carlo last year, came back from a break of serve down in the first set to win.

The Serb, 36, is only the second player to reach 10 Monte Carlo quarter-finals in the Open era.

The world number one will play Australia’s Alex de Minaur next.