Youth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to pursue an education overseas.

Applications for the Isle of Man St. Vincent and the Grenadines Education Program (ISEP) and Scholarship, are now open.

The program, which creates an opportunity for young Vincentians to study at the King William’s College in the Isle of Man, is tailored for teenagers who are about to embark on their pursuit of their A Levels.

Parents are being encouraged to take the opportunity, as they are being assured that their children will be well taken care of. This assurance came from Facilitator, Kimsha Williams in an interview with the API.

The program aims to provide education to Vincentians who are in financial need as well as to promote studying, volunteering and interacting with people from all over the world.