The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) has expressed its abhorrence at all acts of violence in society after a shooting incident claimed the life of national football player Zenroy ‘Chucky’ Lee.

The SVG Football Federation described Zenroy Lee as a talented son of the soil.

Lee, 31, was shot and killed in Murray’s Village on Wednesday evening.

The SVGFF in its condolences said Zenroy at the time of his death was on trials with the Senior Male Team, preparing for the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The executive, staff and all of the SVG Football Federation have extended condolences to his family, friends and teammates of Richmond Hill United at this most difficult time.