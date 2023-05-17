Novak Djokovic criticised Cameron Norrie’s behaviour after the Briton hit him with a smash while his back was turned in their Italian Open match.

Djokovic reached his 17th successive Rome quarter-final with a 6-3 6-4 win in a tetchy encounter on Tuesday.

He had already been irritated by the British number one’s shouts of “Come on”, before being hit in the ankle when he had already given up the point.

“Those are the things we players know are not fair play,” Djokovic said.

“It’s not how we treat each other, but it is allowed.”

Having delayed the start of the match for a few minutes while he was in the treatment room, Djokovic wasted no time in racing into a 3-0 lead before Norrie slowed down his opponent’s charge with a couple of holds.