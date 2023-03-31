Minister of National Mobilisation Orando Brewster has highlighted the benefits being derived by local fisherfolk involved in the EnGenDer program.

Tri Tri Fishers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines recently received livelihood support as the Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) Programme.

Minister Brewster says that the training that tri tri fishers have received through this program are sure to spill over to other fisherfolk in the country.

“I’m sure from this training that many would have brought back the skills and the knowledge that’s needed to be passed on in their areas, or their villages or their communities to the other tri tri fisherfolk so that they can improve their harvesting, they could improve on their processing, their storing, and how they prepare the tri tri cake,” he said.

The EnGenDER Programme recently supported the Tri Tri fishing community by providing US$50,000 in supplies such as freezers, raincoats, buckets, aprons, submersible lights, ice boxes and water boots to boost their fishing capacity, quality of catch and support the various stages of operation from harvesting to processing and storage.