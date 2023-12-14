Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has been commended by Former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice Sir Dennis Byron for his efforts in coordinating today’s discussions between the leaders of Venezuela and Guyana.

In a letter, Sir Byron states that Prime Minister Gonsalves’ proactive approach in facilitating these discussions, alongside Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is a monumental step towards diffusing the long-standing tensions over disputed territories.

Sir Byron says Dr. Gonsalves’ strategic decision to host this significant dialogue on today December 14 in St Vincent and the Grenadines is both a testament to his diplomatic acumen and dedication to regional stability.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who is head of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), brokered the talks between the two leaders. The talks are being hosted in an effort to settle tensions between both countries, over Guyana’s mineral rich Essequibo region.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday said that an open conflict between the two countries would be horrendous, and would set the region back immensely.