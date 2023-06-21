As the Caribbean braces for the impending Tropical Storm Bret, if a country’s Ministry of Education has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, then Caribbean Examinations Council exams are still on in the territory.

This is the premise that CXC® will operating on for the ongoing CAPE, CSEC and CCSLC exams.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, CXC® is currently monitoring Tropical Storm Bret as it approaches the region.

“CXC® is in dialogue with ministries of education across the region as it relates to the examinations which may be affected in their country. For countries where their government has not ordered a cancellation of the examinations, all examinations are expected to be administered as normal.”

CXC® promised to update as further information is provided by the region’s Meteorological Services.