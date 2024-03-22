The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is currently carrying out road repairs in Port Elizabeth. The work includes the casting of footing slabs and resurfacing of over 100 feet of road.

This work began recently and is all part of the rehabilitation of Port Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the work at the Bequia Community High School continues, it includes the renovation and extension of both the upper floor to allow for more than two hundred students as well as work to the lower floors.

Accommodations are also being made for Technical and Vocational Education. The completion date of June/July in time for the start of the September school term. The roof of the entire main block is being changed and extensive work is being carried out to expand library facilities at the school.

The IT room, sick bay, principal’s office, staff room and bathroom facilities are all being upgraded. Work on the Bluff Road is also progressing smoothly. The scope of the works include the construction of a 35 metre of reinforced concrete retaining wall with reinforced concrete carriage way. The contract is being done at a cost EC $393,182.76

And plans are in place for the construction of the Paget Farm Health Centre and the refurbishment of the Port Elizabeth Hospital. These are set to begin soon.