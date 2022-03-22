World Water Day is an annual United Nations observance day held on March 22nd that highlights the importance of fresh water.

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has joined the rest of in recognizing this day, marking it with a message to the public; where they highlighted the significance groundwater, saying that although groundwater is out of sight, it must not be out of mind.

“Groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere. Out of sight, under our feet, groundwater is a hidden treasure that enriches our lives, almost all the liquid, fresh water in the world is ground water. Worldwide, 2.5 billion people depend solely on groundwater resources to satisfy their basic daily water needs” the CWSA stated.

The CWSA in their message also highlighted the impact of climate change on this precious resource.

“Extreme weather events such as droughts and floods caused by climate change are likely to increase our dependency and affect groundwater availability, thus, even though groundwater may be out of sight, it cannot be out of mind. As climate change continues it will become more and more critical for us to manage this precious resource sustainably”

The theme of World Water Day this year is “Groundwater, making the invisible visible”.