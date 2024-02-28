Business operators and potential business owners in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be afforded the opportunity to be sensitized about the ins and outs of doing business through a virtual workshop.

The training, dubbed “Unpack the OAS Women’s Economic Empowerment Business Formalization Toolkit”, is designed to empower women-led and owned businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The virtual workshop will take place on Tuesday March 5th from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

According to a release from the Center for Enterprise Development (CED), the toolkit was created under the OAS WEE Project for each participating Eastern Caribbean country and was launched last November.

CED’s Training & Education Coordinator, Miss Keisha Phillips, said that although the project is women focused, the Business Formalization Toolkit is for anyone who is in business or aspires to start their own business.

Interested persons can visit CED’s pages on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn to register, or contact CED for more information at 451-2235/6 Extension 210.