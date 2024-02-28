The Pan Against Crime 16th anniversary concert is set to take place this weekend.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the National Commission on Crime Prevention, the Pan against Crime Committee and the Police Band will collaborate to present the concert under the theme “PLAY A PAN. ARRANGE A SONG. BUILD THE MIND. DOWN WITH VIOLENCE AND CRIME.”

The event will take place on Sunday March 3rd 2023, at the South Rivers Playing Field, commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The occasion will also see the launch of the Overland, Chapmans, Park Hill, and Diamonds Police Youth Clubs.

The Pan against Crime initiative was conceptualized by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, in conjunction with the RSVGPF.

The initiative was launched on February 20, 2008, to use the steel pan instrument to engage young people to steer them away from criminal activities.