It is time for second level parking to be considered in Kingstown. This is according to Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis, who was at the time speaking about the overall parking situation in Kingstown.

Minister Francis made particular mention of the parking lot that is located opposite Kingstown police station, saying that it is time that the operators of that parking lot consider the introduction of second level parking.

“The car park on Bay Street, opposite the police station, it is time the operators consider second level parking. It is a matter that must be given serious consideration and investment, either by Government or by the operators of the car par. They know what income they are making, they know doubling that parking space, they know what income they will be making—something has to be done,” Francis said.

Minister Francis also made mention of a design that has already been made for four storey car park and its possible location.

“There is a designed four storey car park; that design was done about three years ago, with a possible exit up on Mckie’s Hill. So you take that building right up to the cliff and have an exit between Murray Heights and High School, going out to Haddon; that was designed already,” he said.

The Urban Development Minister at the time said he was unsure if there had been any official proposal made pertaining to the design but said it is something that he is in support of.

Minister Francis was at the time speaking on Star Radio about the cleaning up of capital city Kingstown, discussing different measures being taken to accomplish this task, such as the movement of street vendors into the town’s markets.