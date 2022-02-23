There are currently three patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 ward, all of whom are unvaccinated.

According to the latest COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Active cases if the virus in country currently stand at 58.

There was 1 new PCR COVID-19 case, 1 new rapid antigen case, as well as 4 new recoveries were confirmed by the ministry.

The COVID-19 death toll remains unchanged at 106; of those 106 deaths, 5 were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated, and 100 were unvaccinated.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has reported 6738 PCR COVID-19 cases since March of 2020.