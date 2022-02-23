Grenada will have Spicemas this year. This was announced by Grenada’s Minister of Culture Yolande Bain –Horsford during a Post Cabinet media briefing.

Spicemas 2022 will take place on August 8 and 9, 2022 and will take on a blended approach with in-house and virtual audiences.

Spicemas Corporation immediately posted a video on its Facebook page confirming the good news.

There was no Carnival in Grenada over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival is also on for the sister island of Carriacou with February 28 declared a public holiday for the event.

Grenada’s Minister of Culture says with the return of Spicemas there will be heavy emphasis on preserving Grenada’s culture and mitigating risk.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in place as the minister urged citizens to take the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Spicemas Corporation will host a media conference next week with further details.