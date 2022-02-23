Ten businesses owned by women, will next week, be vying for cash prizes in a Business Plan Competition organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc and the Taiwan Technical Mission under the Women’s Empowerment Project.

The Competition is the final activity in the first cohort of the project, which ran from August to December 2021. The project was developed by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to support its Caribbean and Latin American allies to boost their economies after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It aims to strengthen women-owned businesses by providing financial assistance and capacity building opportunities.

The women will pitch on Friday, March 4th, 2022 before a panel of judges at the Kingstown Baptist Church. Three of the ten female entrepreneurs will each walk away with cash prizes of XCD$26,000 that they will use to improve and expand their businesses.