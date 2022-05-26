The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), launched on May 24th, and spearheaded by the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, is not only about fulfilling the government’s national mandate but it is a commitment to the well-being of Public Servants.

This is according to Portfolio Minister for the Public Service Frederick Stephenson, who said the EAP is also an investment in its greatly valued Human Resources.

The Employee Assistance Program is available to all Public Servants.

Short-term counselling is available in areas of Marriage, Family, Substance Abuse and other addictive behaviors, Financial Management, Stress, Families with issues of violence, mental and emotional issues, bereavement and work related conflicts. These services are also available to immediate family members of Public Servants.

Minister Stephenson assured that the EAP “is confidential and voluntary; without prejudice to job security or career progression of public servants.”