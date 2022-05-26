Park Rangers at the Tobago Cays Marine Park are increasing their vigilance after a number of fish pots were found in the protected area.

Fishing is prohibited in the Tobago Cays Marine Park and Manager of Park, Lesroy Noel, is urging fisher folks to desist from fishing in the waters and setting up fish pots.

Noel said there have been instances recently where fish pots have been found in waters of the park. He noted that consistent fishing could destroy the coral reefs especially in the Mayreau Gardens area.

Noel warned if anyone is found fishing in the waters of the protected park, they can be punished by imprisonment and could be charged up to 10 thousand EC dollars.

The Tobago cays Marine Park is a protected area by law consisting of many small islands and six larger islands St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Development Plan 2013-2025 Re-engineering Economic Growth: Improving the Quality of Life for all Vincentians including Mayreau which is the only island that is inhabited.

The park also has four major coral reefs, the largest of which is the horseshoe reef which is home to different varieties of fish and provides habitat for conch, lobsters and even the sea turtles, which is one of the major attractions for visitors to the park.