Canadian investors, PACE Developments, which broke ground on the Black Sands Resort project in 2017, are hoping to resume construction in July.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on radio earlier this week. Prime Minister Gonsalves said he met with the investors over the weekend, where they discussed the integration of the current phase of the project with the subsequent phase, and more.

“He brought a proposal as to how they’re going to go on with the two immediate phases to conclude—you know they have sixty percent plus complete with the 10 villas, five rooms each, so that’s fifty rooms. They want to finish those while at the same time beginning to do work on the block, the hotel block, more than one hotel block, but in total, 200 rooms and there will be subsequently the third phase” he said.

The Prime Minister goes on to discuss what came out of a meeting that PACE Developments had with Cabinet members on Monday.

“They made a presentation, they raised questions about it and they are supposed to provide further documents, hopefully we’ll have a meet in the week of June 13th because they intend to start sometime in July with the structure on the ground and they were outlining how they going to address the labour force” Gonsalves said.

The project consists of three phases, which involves ten villas, each with five rooms. Phases two and three will see the construction of a hotel block comprising an additional 350 rooms.

Prime Minister Gonsalves on Black Sands