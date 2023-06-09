The St. Clair Dacon Secondary School recently hosted their first ever Father and Son Day, which they say was an absolute success.

The event was hosted under the theme “Boys Will Be Boys Until Fathers Teach Them To Be Men”.

According to a post by the school, fathers and other significant male figures in the lives of the school’s male population were invited to hear about how they can better mold and impact our male students’ lives.

The Principal and Staff of St. Clair Dacon Secondary School thanked individuals for taking time out of their schedules to be a part of their Father and Son Day and for their brief remarks and presentations.

Minister of Public Service and Area Representative of South Windward, Frederick Stephenson, Rev. Dr. E. Walford Thompson, Bishop Sonny Williams, and Dr. Allan Burnett, were among those who made remarks and presentations at the event.