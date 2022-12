Javid Alexander, a twenty-nine (29) year old Painter of Redemption Sharpes is now homeless, after the house he dwelled in was completely destroyed, along with all of its contents by fire.

A report from The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Fire Department says the incident transpired yesterday December 22nd in in Redemption Sharpes.

The house was a 16 x 14 two (2) storey wooden house.

Police are carrying out investigations into the matter.