Opposition Senator Shevern John during the recent sitting house of assembly raised concern about the environmental impact about the burning of tires at Rabbacca as a means of disposal.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, St. Clair ‘Jimmy’ Prince, in response to Senator John’s question, said that the Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) intends to establish a tyre shredding facility in 2023 in an effort to discontinue the practice of tyre burning.

Minister Prince said that BRAGSA has a contract to construct a tyre shredding facility at Argyle. He said that approximately one acre of land has been allocated to accommodate this shredder.

Senator John also inquired about the possibility of conducting an environment impact study on the practice of burning tyres. Minister Prince, in response to this, said that his Ministry is ready to provide the necessary support for the study to take place, but noted that a study of that nature may not be necessary due to the plans in place for the establishment of the tyre shredding facility.