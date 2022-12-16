The now famous “Nine Nights of Lights” celebrated at the St. Vincent Botanical Garden each year during the Vincentian Christmas festivities, had its 2022 launch last night Thursday December 15th.

Present at the launch was Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James, who applauded those responsible for making Nine Nights of Lights a reality.

“Here at the Botanical Gardens, the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority’s Chairman, board and its management team as well as all of the hard working people, who, every day, turn up to work at this garden, they’ve decided to put on this amazing spectacle here for you, the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and I want to applaud them for that magnificent work that they continue to do,” James said.

Minister James during his address at the Nine Nights of Lights launch emphasized the importance of showing love and solidarity during the Christmas season.