Minister of Transport Montgomery Daniel earlier this week provided an update on rehabilitation of the Perseverance road, which leads up to one of the Central Water and Sewerage Authority’s (CWSA)’s catchment and treatment plants.

Minister Daniel said that the assessment of the project has been completed and work is expected to begin mid-2023.

“The rehabilitation of the perseverance road forms part of the natural disaster management program and the assessment of this project is already complete. The CDB is the funding agency that is funding this project and the project will be managed by the local NDM project management unit and the supervision is being done by consultants FBL out of St. Lucia.

Madame Speaker, the project is in the 2023 estimates and work will start sometime around the middle of the year,” Daniel said.

Minister Daniel said this is a project that he is very much interested in and he is working hard to get it going.