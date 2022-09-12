Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dame Susan Dougan, while expressing deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, in a message to the nation, announced that a condolence book will be established at Government House, from today September 12th to September 19th.

The Governor General in her message outlined the specified time and date for dignitaries as well as members of the public will be invited to sign the condolence book.

“I wish to inform the general public that the condolence book will be established at Government House from 12th-19th September, 2022. The book will be available to dignitaries at the great hall of Government House between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm on the 12th of September. Members of the public are invited to sign the condolence book from the 13th to the 19th of September between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm,” The Governor General said.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of ninety-six (96), after serving for seventy (70) years.