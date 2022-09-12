The advancement and development of sports here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a priority for the Government, as a ceremony was held for the opening of the new pavilion in Layou.

Speaking at the ceremony was Minister of Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports Frederick Stephenson, who highlighted the commitment of not just the Government, but also the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), to sports in the country.

Minister Stephenson during his presentation, made mention of the various upgrades made to sporting facilities across the country, thanks to funds provided by the NLA.

“The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the National Lotteries Authority continues to expend significant sums of money, financial contribution to the advancement and development of sports here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the upgrading of sporting facilities throughout the length and breadth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over the next couple of weeks, the National Lotteries Authority and the Government and the Ministry of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports would be opening other facilities like this one,”

The Minister made mention of facilities in Green Hill, Evesham, Lowmans Hill and London; he once again thanked the National Lotteries Authority for their contribution to Sports in SVG.

Minister Stephenson also made mention of two contracts that had been signed on August 23rd at the National Sports Council between K-Electric Company Ltd and Browne’s Design and Construction Services Ltd and the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines to carry out 2.3 million dollars in renovations on the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.