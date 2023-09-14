Commissioner of Police Colin John has requested early retirement.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on WE FM’s Shake Up program today, Thursday September 14th.

The Prime Minister said that he has been informed of Commissioner John’s request by the Police Service Commission and that they had granted it.

“Well, yesterday the Police Service Commission informed me that he had asked for early retirement and they had processed it, of course I have to be involved in the mix. So he requested, I can tell you now that he requested early retirement and the police service commission has agreed to grant him his early retirement,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr. Gonsalves, who is also the Minister of National Security, said that a new Commissioner of Police will be announced by the end of the month.

“…and then of course, the next thing is that the announcement will come sometime—certainly by the end of the month—when the institutions again getting to work—that is to say, the police service commission, the Prime Minister, and the Governor General—for the appointment of a commissioner or acting commissioner,” he said.

Mr. Colin John was assigned to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) as Assistant Commissioner of Police on August 8th 2016. On January 2nd, 2018, John was promoted to Acting Commissioner of Police and was confirmed in the rank of Commissioner of Police on December 31, 2018.