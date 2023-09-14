The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has been thrown into mourning following the passing of Inspector of Police Mr. Henry Providence, who died at the hospital on September 13th 2023.

According to the Divisional Commander of the Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Hesran Ballantyne, “Inspector Providence was of quiet disposition and did his work diligently. He had an excellent working relationship with the staff at the Georgetown Police Station and we are devastated by the news of his passing.”

Inspector Providence was enlisted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) on December 27, 1996. He loyally served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) for Twenty-seven (27) years. At the time of his death, he was stationed at the Georgetown Police Station in the Eastern Division.

The RSVGPF in a release stated that Inspector Providence worked at the Barrouallie Police Station, Criminal Investigation Department, Traffic Branch, Questelles Police Station, and Georgetown Police Station.