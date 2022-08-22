Commissioner of Police Colin during the 40th passing out parade of new police recruits emphasized the crucial role confidentiality plays within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police.

Commissioner John noted that there have been times in the past where officers within the force had failed to recognize the importance of confidentiality and releases classified information.

Addressing the 113 new recruits at Victoria Park on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police urged them to learn from the mistakes of those officers and not repeat them.

“We have seen in recent times where documents or information that is not to be posted social media or divulged to persons are being divulged,”

Commissioner John noted that this problem is not unique to the RSVGPF but is a problem that exists within other police forces throughout the region, saying it is something that must be stomped out.

He then proceeds to make mention of the RSVGPF’s social media policy.

“The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, we have a social media policy that prohibits persons from posting things that they are not authorized to post, and some persons who have breached those standing orders, they faced disciplinary action. I hope that you do not have to learn by your own actions but you are able to look at what took place before you, and you would not fall prey to things of that nature,” John said.

The batch of recruits for the 40th passing out parade is largest to date by far, according to Commissioner John, with a total of 113 recruits taking the Oath of Office as Police Officers in accordance to the Police Act of 2018.