Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during his address at 40th passing out parade of police recruits urged the 113 new recruits not to forget the fundamentals of being a police officer.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that many of the new recruits may consider themselves ‘bright’ but warned that there are two types of brightness.

“…and many of you are “bright” or consider yourself to be very “bright”; but what is critical in your policing is not to forget certain fundamental values as to why you are a police officer and your interaction with the community which we are sworn to serve, and very early I want to advise you that there are two types of brightness, the brightness which blinds and a brightness which illuminates,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the type of brightness that the new recruits to strive towards is the one that illuminates, saying that can only be done “in communion with your fellow officers and with the community at large”.