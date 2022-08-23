Casting directors for the upcoming Paramount Bob Marley biopic are now seeking actors and actresses to fulfill several roles in the Marley clan.

According to actor, producer, director and Principal of RAW Management Nadean Rawlins, who has been integral in submitting prospects for the roles—keen detail is being paid to ensure that more Jamaicans are chosen.

The film, which is set for release on January 12th, 2024, will begin in 1976, and will zone in on the making of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ ninth studio album, Exodus.

Casting directors are looking for prospects to play The Wailers (ages 17-35); Young Bob (ages five to eight, 11-13 and 15-18); Young Rita (ages 18-22); Young Stephen (ages four to six); Young Cedella (age eight); Young Ziggy (age nine) and Young Sharon (age 12).

British actress Lashana Lynch, who has Jamaican roots, has been tapped to play adult Rita Marley, while British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who has Trinidad roots, landed the role of adult Bob Marley, to the surprise of many and the dismay of some.