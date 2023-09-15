Coastal communities from Argyle to Kingstown have been certified as Tsunami ready.

This comes following their participation in the UNESCO tsunami ready process of assessment, community engagement, simulation exercises, developing standard operating procedures for evacuation and communicating early warning messages at the community level in the event of a tsunami.

These coastal communities were recognized at a ceremony held at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference earlier today.

According to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) these communities are the second to be certified as Tsunami Ready in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Union Island gained recognition in 2020.

Since 2020 the International Tsunami Information Centre, the Caribbean Tsunami Information Centre and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been providing support to the National Emergency Management Organisation to have these communities’ tsunami ready.

This included the building of local capacity in the area of mapping through a tsunami mapping exercise training.