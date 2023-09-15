The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) has launched the 2023 edition of their annual icode784 competition.

The NTRC says that through the competition, it hopes to encourage participants from various secondary, technical, and tertiary level institutes as well as persons under the age of 35 years from across the island to put forward ideas and mobile applications for both the public sectors and private sectors of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager of the NTRC Rhea Lewis during the launch ceremony on Wednesday detailed the prizes for the various categories of the competition.

“For the secondary idea category the top performing team would be rewarded with a cash prize of $2,500; the second place team will earn a cash prize of $1,500 and the third place team would secure a cash prize of $1,000.

For the secondary mobile app category, the winning team would not only win a cash prize of $5,000, but also a laptop for each team member; the second place team would be awarded with a cash prize of $3,000; the third place team would gain a cash prize of $2,000.

For the open category, the victorious team would walk away with a cash prize of $5,000 and two tickets to Barcelona spain. The second place team would earn a cash prize of $3,000 and a third place team would take home a cash prize of $2,000,” she said.

Miss Lewis noted that there are prizes available for the school with the most entries in the competition as well as mentors and teams that make it to the finals.

For more information on the entry requirements for the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission’s icode784 competition visit www.ntrc.vc.