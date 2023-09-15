A US $120 million contract has been signed to initiate the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

On Tuesday September 12th the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) signed the contract at cabinet room.

Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG Fiona Fan, in her remarks at the contract signing ceremony said that the agreement is testament to the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

According to Ambassador Fan more than 1000 Vincentians will be employed throughout the duration of the project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the project will be done in phases. Roads that will be given attention under phase one of the project are:

Magum road, Colonaire Estate Rd., Grand Sable Estate Rd., Manawar Rd., Peruvian Vale Rd., Diamond Highway, Mount Pleasant Rd., Internal Roads in Calliaqua, Belair middle road, and Keartons Community Rd..

According to the API, the Overseas Engineering Construction Company has played a pivotal role in the construction of the Rabacca Bridge, river training works following the volcanic eruptions of 2021 and the terminal building at the Argyle International Airport (AIA).