Police, soldiers, and fire officials in Trinidad and Tobago had to be called out to Claxton Bay on Thursday as scrap iron workers took to the highway this time to stage their fiery protest, for the third day in a row.

The workers are protesting the T&T Government’s 6 months ban on the exportation of scrap iron as they say their livelihoods will be taken away by it.

According to a report from Loop News, traffic backed up for miles on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, and in the vicinity of the Claxton Bay flyover as the blaze took up much of the South Bound lane. Motorists who opted to pass through the main road were also faced with risk as several protests were also taking place there.

Despite reports of meetings with Opposition MP’s and the Scrap Iron Dealers Association on Wednesday, some workers say they continue to remain in the dark as solutions were not offered to them. As a result, the workers say the protest action will continue and will escalate further until Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister steps in to lift the ban.