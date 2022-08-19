Kim Yo-jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister, has slammed Seoul’s offer of economic aid in return for denuclearisation steps, calling it the “height of absurdity”.

“No-one barters their destiny for corn cake,” she said in a statement.

South Korea’s president Yoon Suk-yeol had Wednesday reiterated the plan, which he first mentioned in May.

But Ms Kim said on Friday that Mr Yoon should “shut his mouth” and called him “simple and still childish”.

South Korea’s presidential office said it regretted her “rude” remarks, but that the offer still stands – the office was responding to Ms Kim’s statement, released by state news agency KCNA.