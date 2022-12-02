China has accused British lawmakers of “gross interference” in its internal affairs as a group of MPs visit Taiwan.

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee arrived on Tuesday and have met high-level officials, including Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu.

Taiwan is self-ruled – but China sees it as a breakaway province that will eventually unite with it.

A controversial visit in August by senior US politician Nancy Pelosi enraged Beijing.

China responded to that visit by holding their biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan, and also blocked some trade with the island.

Pelosi said at the time that China couldn’t “prevent world leaders or anyone from travelling to Taiwan”.

On Thursday, the Chinese embassy in the UK said the MPs’ visit to the “Taiwan region of China” took place despite Beijing’s “firm opposition”.