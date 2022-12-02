In an effort to further develop relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill, signed a Tourism Memorandum of Understanding and an Air Service Agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser respectively.

The signing commenced on Tuesday, November 29, at the World Travel and Tourism Global Summit, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It symbolizes the growing relations between the two countries and provides an opportunity for Barbados to expand its global reach.

Barbados’ Minister also signed an Air Services Agreement with the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser to develop an international aviation system. This agreement will facilitate the expansion of international air service opportunities, making it possible for airlines to offer travel and shipping services between the two countries.