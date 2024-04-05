Farmers here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continue to be supported by the UBEC CERC CRW SVG Food Insecurity Project.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture four poultry beneficiaries, namely Patricia Oliver, Mark Hamlet, Jennifer Isaacs and Phyziah Craigg from the leeward side of the island were visited.

The Ministry says these individuals expressed the positive impacts they experienced due to the provision of chicks from the project which facilitated the expansion of their poultry production.

The UBEC CERC CRW SVG Food Insecurity Project is jointly executed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, and the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology.

Project Coordinator for the Food Insecurity Project Colville King, in February of this year, stated that each batch of chicks donated was accompanied by feed and technical support, ensuring that farmers have the necessary resources and knowledge to rear healthy birds.