Air Canada is set to resume direct flights from Toronto to the Argyle International Airport as of Friday November 4th, 2022.

There will be three (3) flights per week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from December 20th, 2022 until January 10th, 2023 and after that, two flights per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of April, 2023. In addition, American Airlines is set to resume daily flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines as of March 3rd, 2023.

Acting Prime Minister Hon. Montgomery Daniel said with the increase in cruise ship arrivals and this new development within the airline industry, this augers well for the tourism sector.

Minister Daniel also called on stakeholders to improve on the overall delivery of services offered to tourists with the anticipated arrivals in cruise passengers being significantly higher than in previous years.

The Acting Prime Minister added that the 2022 cruise tourism season will see a 29 per cent increase in cruise ship calls and a 44 per cent increase in cruise passenger arrivals, above pre-pandemic levels.

For the 2022 cruise tourism season, there will be 305 scheduled calls with 12 inaugural calls and an estimated 325 thousand cruise passengers expected.