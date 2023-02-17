The Central Leeward Secondary School dominated the Inter-secondary school’s relay competition on Wednesday, February 15th.

The event which was absent for about a decade, brought much excitement throughout its journey from Peruvian Vale all the way to the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The six-leg race saw each athlete completing two thousand five hundred meters in both male and female categories. Eleven schools were represented in both categories.

The female category saw Central Leeward Secondary School emerging winners and Troumaca Ontario Secondary and Georgetown Secondary in second and third positions respectively. In the male category, it was Georgetown Secondary crossing the finish line first followed by Central Leeward Secondary and St. Martin’s Secondary.

The West St. George Secondary, Girls’ High School, Sandy Bay Secondary, St. Joseph Convent Kingstown, Bethel High School, Intermediate High School, North Union Secondary, Petit, Bordel Secondary, St, Vincent Grammar School all participated in the relay.