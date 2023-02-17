Canada will be sending more security personnel to Haiti to assist the government’s fight against gangs that are responsible for the unrest that is affecting the country.

In an address at today’s 44th Regular Meeting of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Royal Canadian Navy vessels will soon be stationed in Haitian waters.

The vessels will be responsible for conducting surveillance, gathering intelligence and tackling illicit activity in Haiti’s maritime waters.

This will add to measures already taken by Canada, which include assisting Haitian police with their efforts to quash gangs and the imposition of sanctions against influential Haitians who are fuelling the violence.

Trudeau said his government is committed to finding a “lasting solution” to the problems facing the Haitian people.

Trudeau met with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, they discussed ways in which Canada and the international community can assist the French-speaking country.