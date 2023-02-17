The Speaker of the House of Assembly House of Assembly (HOA), Hon. Rochelle Forde is conducting a ‘School Outreach Program’ to improve awareness about the different arms of government, their functions, and the responsibilities of the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Ms. Forde said that she is optimistic that the ‘Schools’ Outreach Program’ will ignite interests in students who may choose a related career path, adding that if parliament is to be effective in its intention, then it must reach the people.

On Thursday February 16th the team from the House of Assembly visited the George Stephens Secondary School in Colonarie and the New Adelphi Secondary School. The Hon. Rochelle Forde met with third and fourth form students of each school.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly has described the outreach programme as an opportunity to introduce members of the House of Assembly to the nation’s students, while improving awareness about the constituent parts of the parliament, and to clarify the proceedings of parliament.”