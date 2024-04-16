Police have arrested and charged a cart operator and farmer for possession of a controlled drug and drug trafficking.

According to a release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), 53-year-old Cart Operator Rudolph Marshall and 52-year-old farmer Saville Keir, allegedly had in their possession 554 grams of cannabis with the intent to supply to another for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The RSVGPF states that the offences were committed at the Kingstown Wharf at about 5:50 pm on April 11th.

Marshall and Keir, of Lowmans Leeward and Biabou respectively, appeared before the Serious Offences Court.

Marshall pleaded guilty to the offence of possession of Controlled Drug and was fined $500. He also pleaded not guilty for Drug Traffic which was withdrawn.

Keir pleaded guilty to possession of Controlled Drug and Drug Trafficking. He was fined for the $500.00ecc for the offence of Drug Trafficking, and was reprimanded and discharged for the offence of Possession of Controlled Drug.