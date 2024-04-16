Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James has reiterated his support for creatives here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister James said if the local talent is not effectively harnessed, there is serious risk of a significant amount of that talent not being realized.

“I want to say to our creatives that you have my full support. I’m working with you and I want to listen to you, I want to see how we can germinate the ideas, bring them to fruition, so we can really take the creative sector on a new level. And I know there’s tremendous talent, but if we don’t harness this talent, if we don’t work with a number of persons who are involved in artistic direction of where we see the vision of our creative sector and our orange economy moving towards, a lot of the talent that is there will not be realised.” Minister James said

The Minister was at the time speaking at the launch of the School Bands Showcase on Monday April 15th.

The showcase will be held on Saturday 27th April, 2024 at the Cruise Ship Terminal Lawn from 1:00 p.m. beginning with a Fair, Steel Pan performances and Young Dejays entertainment, followed by the showcase.

The concept for this years’ showcase is “Free-Up!”, where each school band will perform for fifteen minutes.

Minister James emphasizes the importance of supporting the nation’s creatives.