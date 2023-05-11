Careful attention is being paid to environmental issues related to the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project.

This is according to Project Manager Lenski Douglas who was providing an update on the project while speaking on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday.

“Not only have we done the necessary environmental work, but the contractor has their environmental team, the project unit has its environmental team, the Government has its environmental team, the contractor has an environmental team, we have to do an environment management plan for the different activities; so there is one for the dredging, there’s one for the reclamation and then you have persons independently observing these activities,” he said.

The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project includes designing and building a cargo port and relocating a sewer outfall line, as well as road upgrades and strengthening within the port catchment area in Kingstown, and more.