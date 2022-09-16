Cardi B has pleaded guilty in the 12-count indictment for the beating of two strip club bartenders, but the Bronx rapper isn’t headed to jail.

On Thursday, Cardi agreed to take a plea deal which saw her admit guilt to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The charges are both misdemeanors, and thanks to her previously clean criminal record, she is not headed to jail but was rather sentenced to 15 days of community service.

The rapper was photographed leaving court on Thursday morning in a curly bob hairstyle and an off-white dress with crisp sleeves. Cardi B’s guilty plea comes just days before the trial was scheduled to get underway, as jury selection was to take place on Friday and the trial beginning the following Monday.

It’s the end of a long process as Cardi was charged in June 2019 for the incident which took place in August 2018. She was accused of being the mastermind behind an attack on the two victims, sisters who worked in a strip club. The assault incident is believed to have stemmed from the women, Jade and her sister Baddie Gi, being involved with Cardi’s husband, Offset. Jade, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, is dating controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. She was recently arrested for putting hands on 69 at a nightclub in Miami.