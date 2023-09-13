A car has been destroyed by fire in Diamond, in what is alleged to be a case of arson.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) said they are currently investigating circumstances surrounding a report of Arson made by a 46 years old Housekeeper of Diamond.

According to an official release from police on September 8th, 2023, an unknown person(s) without lawful excuse allegedly destroyed a white Nissan Tiida Car, Registration Plate P-6961 valued at $15,000.00ECC by setting it on fire. The incident occurred at Diamond between 12:30 a.m. and 2:40 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigation of this incident to contact the Officer in charge of the South Central Division at telephone 1-784-457-4200 or any police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with.

The RSVGPF has given the assurance that information provided will be dealt with confidentially.