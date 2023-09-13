Cyber security awareness portal, Get Safe Online, has announced the launch and introduction of its “Check a Website” service in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) says that this new service will empower individuals and businesses in SVG to navigate the online world securely by verifying the legitimacy and safety of websites before engaging with them.

“With cyber threats on the rise, it’s crucial for users to have tools that help them make informed decisions and protect their personal and financial information.” The release stated.

By simply entering the website’s URL, users can receive instant information about its safety status, potential risks, in seconds. This is accomplished through the utilization of an algorithm to provide a trust score based on more than 40 data sources as well as thousands of reports of malicious websites from law enforcement agencies, regulators and consumer brands.

Get Safe Online’s innovative new service is available at www.getsafeonline.vc/checkawebsite/.